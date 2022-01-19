Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

