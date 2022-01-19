BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 37.2% in December

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 65,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 31,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,416. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $384.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

