BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,782,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 2,021,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

