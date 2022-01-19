Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GALT stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $34,520 and sold 30,000 shares worth $76,600. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

