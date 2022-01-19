Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($26.14) to €22.00 ($25.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

