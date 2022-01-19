BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. BYD has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

