BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in December

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. BYD has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

