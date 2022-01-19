C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

C3.ai stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,212. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $176.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,032. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 67.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

