Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 132,571 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 132,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,188.12 ($101,574.18).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Karl Siegling acquired 44,017 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$43,752.90 ($31,476.91).

On Thursday, January 6th, Karl Siegling acquired 64,225 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$63,454.30 ($45,650.58).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$19,380.00 ($13,942.45).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Karl Siegling acquired 60,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$57,660.00 ($41,482.01).

On Friday, December 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 12,637 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$12,308.44 ($8,854.99).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 12,711 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$12,571.18 ($9,044.01).

On Monday, December 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 44,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$44,044.00 ($31,686.33).

On Thursday, December 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 63,652 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$64,415.82 ($46,342.32).

On Monday, December 6th, Karl Siegling purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$24,825.00 ($17,859.71).

On Friday, December 3rd, Karl Siegling purchased 12,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$11,940.00 ($8,589.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.