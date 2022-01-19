Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFWFF opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.