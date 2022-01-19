Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$6.90. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$204.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

