California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,352 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of NIO worth $100,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 1,284,500.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at $281,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

NIO stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

