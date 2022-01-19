California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.79% of Henry Schein worth $83,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $3,232,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

HSIC stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

