California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 70 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $89,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

