California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of DexCom worth $106,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $429.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $556.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.54. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

