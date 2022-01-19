California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 42,208 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Schlumberger worth $93,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.