California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 80,394 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,394 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $103,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

