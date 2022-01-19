Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 970,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,751. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Calix by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

