Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 6,219 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

