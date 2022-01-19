Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $30,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGI. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

