Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 50.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 498,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.