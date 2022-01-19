Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,686 shares of company stock worth $4,043,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

