Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $111,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

