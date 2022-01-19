Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,992 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

