Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 62.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

