Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.