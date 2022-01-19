Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,264. The stock has a market cap of $822.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74. Canaan has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canaan by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

