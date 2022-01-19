Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

