Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. 218,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

