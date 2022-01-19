Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.09

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 5084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 29,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

