Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -15.66. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.45 and a one year high of C$10.75.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.