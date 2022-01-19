CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.55 and traded as high as C$8.48. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 271,468 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBM shares. lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

