Capital One Financial Corp Acquires 12,724 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

