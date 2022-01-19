Capital One Financial Corp Acquires 179 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. 10,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,363. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.