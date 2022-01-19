Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.90. 174,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

