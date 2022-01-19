Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

IGM traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $405.56. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $338.18 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.81.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

