Capital One Financial Corp Has $36.71 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 4.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $73.92. 835,257 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

