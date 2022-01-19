Capital One Financial Corp Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,487,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,600,000 after purchasing an additional 798,900 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.71. 108,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,764. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

