Capital One Financial Corp Has $537,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,188. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

