Capital One Financial Corp Has $707,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.6% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. 89,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,433. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

