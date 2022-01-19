Capital One Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 77.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 404,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,133. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

