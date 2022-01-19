Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of IGM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.56. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.81. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.