Capital One Financial Corp Sells 191 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.