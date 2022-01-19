Capital One Financial Corp Sells 541 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

