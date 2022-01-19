Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 134,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

