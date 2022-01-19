Capreit Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$236.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

