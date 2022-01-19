CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 1,719 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 733,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.32 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.