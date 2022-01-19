Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 88.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 226,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $232.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

