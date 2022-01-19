Carrefour SA Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrefour in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.01 on Monday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

