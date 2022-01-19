Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.47.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CVNA opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 1 year low of $147.67 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.36.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.