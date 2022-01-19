Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.47.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 1 year low of $147.67 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.