Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

